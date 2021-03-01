flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 350.0% in February

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FNNTF remained flat at $$45.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.
About flatexDEGIRO
