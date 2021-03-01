flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 350.0% in February

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FNNTF remained flat at $$45.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

