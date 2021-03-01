FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after buying an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 275,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,465. The company has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

