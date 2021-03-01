FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

