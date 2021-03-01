FLC Capital Advisors Has $5.62 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,564,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.98. The company had a trading volume of 943,105 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

