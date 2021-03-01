FLC Capital Advisors Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,062 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $95.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

