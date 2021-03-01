FLC Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

