FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 11,131 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 5.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.70. 5,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,089. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $91.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99.

