FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $142.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,814. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.