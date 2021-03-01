Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce $5.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.81 billion. Flex posted sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $23.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $110,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,043 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Flex by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Flex by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 254,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 60,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Flex by 1,079.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 517,064 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $43,070,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.19 on Monday. Flex has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

