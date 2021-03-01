FLIP Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $402,754.06 and $5.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.14 or 0.00750862 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00030212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00041063 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

