FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $154,234.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. FLO has a total market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $154,234.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One FLO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.