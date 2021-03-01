Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.38. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 213,681 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $165.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 154,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

