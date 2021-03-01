Flow (FLOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $628.37 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $26.97 or 0.00055581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $628.37 million and approximately $36.43 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.04 or 0.00502981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00070800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00076862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.57 or 0.00448413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

