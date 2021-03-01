Flowchain Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $15,547.83 and approximately $48,660.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.00749294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00028893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.