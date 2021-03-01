FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 376.7% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.0 days.
FLIDF remained flat at $$37.25 on Monday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
