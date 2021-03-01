FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 376.7% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.0 days.

FLIDF remained flat at $$37.25 on Monday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.