Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flughafen Zürich currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FLGZY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. 542,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,747. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

