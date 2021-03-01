Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. 173,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,928. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Fluor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fluor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

