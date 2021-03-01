Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) shares were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 973,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 351,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLY shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $331.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.42.
Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.