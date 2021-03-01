Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) shares were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 973,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 351,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLY shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $331.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 188,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 82,739 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.