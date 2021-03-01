FlypMe Market Capitalization Hits $541,037.27 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $541,037.27 and approximately $7,102.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.00749885 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040975 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

