Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.64

Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 24528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The firm has a market cap of C$55.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,185.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.52.

Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.