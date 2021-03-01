FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Up 6.7%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.39. Approximately 396,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 450,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

