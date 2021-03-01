Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.08

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

FORR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $877.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $341,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $337,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,031.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,558 shares of company stock worth $752,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

