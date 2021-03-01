Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

FRTA opened at $23.27 on Monday. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 91,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

