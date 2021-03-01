Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.
FRTA opened at $23.27 on Monday. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 91,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
About Forterra
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
