Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Declares $4.63 Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 4.631 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,940. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.18. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

A number of research firms have commented on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

