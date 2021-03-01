Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.42

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.42 and last traded at $172.22, with a volume of 10270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.57. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

