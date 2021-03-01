FortKnoxster (FKX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $155,096.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

