Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FOJCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 1st. AlphaValue cut Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Commerzbank upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY remained flat at $$5.04 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

