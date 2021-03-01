Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $83.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

