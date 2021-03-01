Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) were up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 644,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,605,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $859.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,972 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 175,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.