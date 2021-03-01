Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Up 5.2%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $36.89. 143,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 137,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 1,632.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.