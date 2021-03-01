Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Up 5.2%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $36.89. 143,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 137,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 1,632.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
