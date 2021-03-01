Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.43

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 135217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,768,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

