Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.85.

FRHLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

FRHLF stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

