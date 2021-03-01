Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

