Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of FRLN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

