Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of Freeman Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of FMANF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,700. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

