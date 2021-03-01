freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 201.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRTAF shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of FRTAF opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. freenet has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

