Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

FCX stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.74 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock worth $25,695,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28,517.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,089,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,752 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

