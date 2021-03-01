FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.57. 123,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 361,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $55.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

