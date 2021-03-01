FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Update

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRMO opened at $14.50 on Monday. FRMO has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

