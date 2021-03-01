FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CFO Ajay Sabherwal Sells 10,000 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average is $110.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

