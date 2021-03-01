FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,153,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 83,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 507.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCN opened at $114.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.01. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

