FUD.finance Trading Down 14.9% This Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $487,554.17 and $5,117.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.82 or 0.00042526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00511247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00073952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00078348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.83 or 0.00461249 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,416 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

