Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Trading Up 10.8%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s stock price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 943,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,735,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 6.08.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Markowsky sold 50,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,641. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.