FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 10.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price rose 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 21,750,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 47,339,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

