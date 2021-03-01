Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report $4.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10,925%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulgent Genetics.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.38. 1,601,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,777. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $19,967,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 29,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $1,395,024.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,783,363.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3,391.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

