Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,184 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock opened at $101.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

