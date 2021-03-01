Function X (FX) Reaches Market Cap of $28.17 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $28.17 million and $228,532.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,383,586 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

