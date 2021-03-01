Function X (FX) Reaches Market Cap of $28.17 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $28.17 million and $228,532.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,434.12 or 0.99597983 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00037272 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008964 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00103640 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002067 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003753 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011943 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
