Fundamenta Reaches Market Cap of $970,336.35 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 49% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $970,336.35 and approximately $4.81 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00505558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00071493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00076795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.17 or 0.00446585 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.