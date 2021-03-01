FunFair Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. FunFair has a market capitalization of $184.26 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00782624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00029347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00044639 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars.

