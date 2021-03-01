Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fury Gold Mines also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fury Gold Mines.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $163.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

